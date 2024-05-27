Megan Fox's ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly creates handmade masterpiece for unborn child
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox's ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly shared a heartwarming wood carving he made after the two previously suffered a miscarriage.
Who knew MGK had more up his tatted sleeves?
On Thursday, the 34-year-old rapper posted a TikTok video showcasing himself working on a beautiful wood carving dedicated to his unborn baby with Fox.
The caption reads: "my first wood carving. for a special soul that [will] be found again."
Fox revealed the miscarriage in her book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, writing down painful feelings that hadn't been previously known.
With a ton of hard work and incredible talent, the don't let me go artist crafts a miniature ship from a small plank of wood. He even sewed his own sail together and created smaller detailed pieces for the boat.
The time he finished? "1:11," he states, which sent a little shockwave through fans' bodies.
Fans sympathize with Megan Fox and MGK's miscarriage
"Viking deaths are the most underrated rituals to memorialize a soul! This is beautiful," one fan commented.
Another wrote, "what a beautiful tribute to your precious and loved baby. we all struggle to somehow keep our baby here in some way. this is incredible."
Underneath the video plays one of MGK's songs last November, which seemingly reflects on the emotional loss of their unborn child.
One of the lyrics reads, "You didn't wake up today. I didn't get to see your face."
"Colson truly is a pure soul we should all admire. We all change with time." a viewer responded to the song choice, referring to MGK's real name, Colson Baker.
Cover photo: Collage: Tommaso Boddi & Romain Maurice / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@mgk