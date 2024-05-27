Megan Fox's ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly creates handmade masterpiece for unborn child

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox 's ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly shared a heartwarming wood carving he made after the two previously suffered a miscarriage.

Megan Fox's (r.) ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly created a handmade carving in honor of their previous miscarriage. © Collage: Tommaso Boddi & Romain Maurice / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@mgk

Who knew MGK had more up his tatted sleeves?

On Thursday, the 34-year-old rapper posted a TikTok video showcasing himself working on a beautiful wood carving dedicated to his unborn baby with Fox.

The caption reads: "my first wood carving. for a special soul that [will] be found again."

Fox revealed the miscarriage in her book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, writing down painful feelings that hadn't been previously known.

With a ton of hard work and incredible talent, the don't let me go artist crafts a miniature ship from a small plank of wood. He even sewed his own sail together and created smaller detailed pieces for the boat.

The time he finished? "1:11," he states, which sent a little shockwave through fans' bodies.