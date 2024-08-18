Was Megan Fox going to leave Machine Gun Kelly during rehab stint?

Megan Fox reportedly almost walked on Machine Gun Kelly (l.) during his rehab stint and sobriety journey. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following the 34-year-old rocker-rapper dishing on his rehab stint, insiders have spilled what went down between MGK and the 38-year-old Transformers star at the time.

A source told In Touch Weekly Saturday that during the pair's rough patch, Megan "wasn't going to stay with him," explaining, "not after the way he was acting, destroying guitars, smashing glasses on his head, and raging at anyone who got in his way."

The confidante noted that the Bloody Valentine artist was "headed for disaster" before he opted to change.

MGK credited his "twin flame" for being "extremely helpful" with "dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with sobriety" in a podcast interview earlier this month.

Since ending their engagement, MGK and Megan have left fans guessing as to where exactly they stand in their undefined romance.