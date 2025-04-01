What did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly name their baby? MGK clears things up

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox finally gave birth to her baby with ex Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday, and there has been some fan confusion about the little one's name.

On Monday, MGK clarified something from his initial post about the baby's birth.

"she's finally here!! our little celestial seed," he wrote on Thursday alongside a sweet black-and-white video of the baby holding his hand.

So, what's the problem? The musician was just being his hippy-dippy self and celebrating his new kiddo!

Well, now fans seem to think that the baby's name is actually "Celestial Seed."

The Emo Girl singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to set the fans straight.

"Wait guys…her name isn't 'Celestial Seed,'" he wrote with a laughing emoji over a screenshot of a video from one of these confused fans.

"Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready," he added.