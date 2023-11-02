Why is Megan Fox getting hate for her Halloween costume with Machine Gun Kelly?

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox has stirred up controversy online over her Halloween couple's costume with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Here's why.

Fox (36) posted photos of the duo's Kill Bill-inspired Halloween weekend costumes on Instagram on Sunday, making sure to tag the still-striking SAG-AFTRA union in the post's caption.

The tag appears to be in reference to the union's request for stars to abstain from industry-related Halloween costumes while the SAG-AFTRA strike is still on.

Veteran actor Lisa Ann Walter (60) criticized Fox's actions in her own social media post.

"What a rebel. Keep posturing for stupid s***, pretty lady," Walter wrote on X. "Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day – unpaid – to get basic contract earners a fair deal."

"PS – the post responded [to] members questions. No one cares about kids’ costumes," Walter added, noting that the union was only worried about "high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan."