Megan Thee Stallion gives fans the Hello Kitty collab they all wanted!

Osaka, Japan - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is having a ball in Japan and her latest photo dump is all about saying hello to one of the most famous cartoon characters around!

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is letting her geeky side show and her fans love it. © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/Megan thee stallion

The Houston rapper isn't just trying viper-infused whiskey on her trip to Japan. She’s also soaking up some of the most famous things the country has to offer.

Among them is, of course, Hello Kitty!

In a 10-pic post, captioned with a mushroom, heart-faced cat, and heart emoji, Meg rocks pigtails with orange highlights. Her look boasts a mesh top and jeans with orange embellishments, screaming Toyko alt-fashion.

The rapper poses with a store filled to the brim with stuffed Hello Kitties toys in a collab that fans just can't get enough of!