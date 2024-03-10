Megan Thee Stallion gives fans the Hello Kitty collab they all wanted!
Osaka, Japan - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is having a ball in Japan and her latest photo dump is all about saying hello to one of the most famous cartoon characters around!
The Houston rapper isn't just trying viper-infused whiskey on her trip to Japan. She’s also soaking up some of the most famous things the country has to offer.
Among them is, of course, Hello Kitty!
In a 10-pic post, captioned with a mushroom, heart-faced cat, and heart emoji, Meg rocks pigtails with orange highlights. Her look boasts a mesh top and jeans with orange embellishments, screaming Toyko alt-fashion.
The rapper poses with a store filled to the brim with stuffed Hello Kitties toys in a collab that fans just can't get enough of!
Megan Thee Stallions celebrate her joy
It's no secret that the Hot Girl Summer artist loves Japan's biggest cultural exports, which number anime, Super Nintendo, and Hello Kitty.
Meg traveled to Japan to present Anime Awards in Tokyo, and did so in a killer outfit inspired by the character Bruno Bucciarati from Jojo Bizarre Adventure's fifth series, Golden Wind.
In fact, the star seems to be having so much fun on her trip that some fans are starting to worry.
"I don’t think she coming back y’all," one Instagram user wrote in the comments.
"Just come back before summer. We need you lol," another wrote.
Not to worry, though. Megan has plenty of reasons to return, such as a Hot Girl Summer Tour and a new album in the works!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/Instagram/Megan thee stallion