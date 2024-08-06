Fans think Taylor Swift just shaded Kanye West after he mentioned her and Travis Kelce on his new album
Los Angeles, California - Pop virtuoso Taylor Swift seemingly took a well-mannered jab at rapper Kanye West after he mentioned the artist and her boyfriend Travis Kelce on his latest album.
The Swifties might be on to something!
On August 3, the 47-year-old rapper released his second studio album with singer Ty Dolla Sign, which featured an interesting mention of Taylor and her boo Travis.
In the Lifestyle (Demo) track, featured rapper Lil Wayne said, "I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce."
Although he doesn't call Taylor out directly, fans are pretty sure they know who Kanye is referencing.
According to multiple Swifties, the Fortnight singer – who nabbed a whopping 10 VMA nominations on Tuesday – took a slight dig at the Yeezy founder with an iconic fashion choice.
During her Red set at her Warsaw Eras Tour performance on the same date as the album's release, Taylor wore her "I Bet You Think About Me" T-shirt.
Travis Kelce allegedly hasn't responded to the name drop in the slightest.
What's the Taylor Swift and Kanye West beef all about?
There's an intense history behind the latest Kanye/Taylor tea.
After he infamously interrupted Taylor's 2009 VMA acceptance speech to say that Beyoncé should have won instead, Ye and Taylor obviously weren't on the best terms for a while.
Eventually, they seemed to have worked things out behind the scenes and were actually on friendly terms for a bit.In 2016, however, the Donda artist dropped the song Famous – which featured lyrics aimed directly at Taylor.
"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous," Kanye rapped, referring back to when he grabbed her mic back in 2009.
Things got crazier after the rapper's then-wife Kim Kardashian leaked a modified phone call where Taylor appeared to "approve" the lyrics before the song's release.
It was verified four years later that Taylor had not heard the lyric calling her a "b**ch."
After this incident, the Shake It Off singer had to relearn how to trust the people in her life and she channeled her feelings about the event and its fallout into her Reputation Era and everything after.
Cover photo: Collage: Jason Davis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto