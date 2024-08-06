Fans think Taylor Swift just shaded Kanye West after he mentioned her and Travis Kelce on his new album

Los Angeles, California - Pop virtuoso Taylor Swift seemingly took a well-mannered jab at rapper Kanye West after he mentioned the artist and her boyfriend Travis Kelce on his latest album.

Taylor Swift (r.) seemingly took a well-mannered jab at rapper Kanye West (l.) after he mentioned the artist and her boyfriend Travis Kelce on his new album. © Collage: Jason Davis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Swifties might be on to something!

On August 3, the 47-year-old rapper released his second studio album with singer Ty Dolla Sign, which featured an interesting mention of Taylor and her boo Travis.

In the Lifestyle (Demo) track, featured rapper Lil Wayne said, "I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce."

Although he doesn't call Taylor out directly, fans are pretty sure they know who Kanye is referencing.

According to multiple Swifties, the Fortnight singer – who nabbed a whopping 10 VMA nominations on Tuesday – took a slight dig at the Yeezy founder with an iconic fashion choice.

During her Red set at her Warsaw Eras Tour performance on the same date as the album's release, Taylor wore her "I Bet You Think About Me" T-shirt.

Travis Kelce allegedly hasn't responded to the name drop in the slightest.