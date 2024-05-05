Are Calvin Harris and Miley Cyrus doing a song together?

Los Angeles, California - Fans are convinced that Miley Cyrus is doing a music collab with Calvin Harris, and the evidence is convincing!

Calvin Harris is known for more than being Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend!

He's done collaborations with some of the music industry's biggest stars, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, and more.

In an Instagram post, the DJ seemingly teased a new song – and Miley Cyrus' unmistakable vocals appear to be featured!

While the two artists haven't confirmed a collab yet or even when the song might be coming out, fans flooded the comments of the Insta post with Miley hype.

The song's lyrics shown in the sneak peek are giving Endless Summer Vacation vibes for sure: "We were dancing we were wild in the ocean when the crowd is all around me, you're all I see and the way you lay me down and bring me open, tells me that your body might be home for me."

Looks like that Zayn Malik collab Miley wanted is gonna have to wait, then!