Miley Cyrus drops emotional Jaded music video from Endless Summer Vacation
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus fans unite! The highly anticipated music video for Jaded from her chart-topping album Endless Summer Vacation has just hit YouTube.
Cyrus dropped her newest music video on Tuesday, and it's already causing fans to throw their hands in the air!
The emotional song, which is the second track on her newest album, Endless Summer Vacation, follows the record-breaking hit Flowers and focuses on regret and the pain of not speaking up in a relationship.
Many fans speculate that the album was made as an ode to Miley's past relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, which ultimately ended in a heart-breaking divorce in 2020.
"I don't wanna call and talk too long / I know it was wrong, but never said I was sorry / Now I've had time to think it over / We're much older and the bone's too big to bury," she sings in the track.
Despite the sadness evident in the lyrics, fans are raving about the 30-year-old's growth and maturity as an artist.
Miley Cyrus's Jaded music video receives love from fans worldwide
Under the Jaded music video on YouTube, fans have been showering the Hannah Montana alum with love and admiration.
"This song is a masterpiece Miley. Very soothing," one fan commented.
Another wrote, "You can hear the growth in her vocals. Her maturity is unmatched. The best singer from the Disney Millennium generation. love her!"
A third fan simply stated, "Miley never disappoints."
It's clear that Smiley Miley's fans are loving the song and the rest of her record-smashing album.
Whether or not the track is about Liam is still not officially confirmed, but some fans have noted the parallels in Jaded that seem to reference her past songs about him.
Cover photo: IMAGO / agefotostock