Miley Cyrus drops emotional Jaded music video from Endless Summer Vacation

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus fans unite! The highly anticipated music video for Jaded from her chart-topping album Endless Summer Vacation has just hit YouTube .

Miley Cyrus's music video for Jaded from Endless Summer Vacation dropped on YouTube on Tuesday. © IMAGO / agefotostock

Cyrus dropped her newest music video on Tuesday, and it's already causing fans to throw their hands in the air!

The emotional song, which is the second track on her newest album, Endless Summer Vacation, follows the record-breaking hit Flowers and focuses on regret and the pain of not speaking up in a relationship.

Many fans speculate that the album was made as an ode to Miley's past relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, which ultimately ended in a heart-breaking divorce in 2020.

"I don't wanna call and talk too long / I know it was wrong, but never said I was sorry / Now I've had time to think it over / We're much older and the bone's too big to bury," she sings in the track.

Despite the sadness evident in the lyrics, fans are raving about the 30-year-old's growth and maturity as an artist.