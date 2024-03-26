Miley Cyrus called in by Zayn Malik for music collab: "Let's do something"
Los Angeles, California - Will Miley Cyrus and Zayn Malik join forces and release new music together?
A Miley and Zayn collaboration was not on our 2024 bingo cards – until now!
The unexpected possibility of a collaboration between the two superstars arrived on Monday, thanks to the former One Direction star himself.
While DJ-ing on his Stationhead account, Zayn casually dropped the idea of working with the Flowers singer, per Us Weekly.
"I'd like to do a collaboration with [Miley]," he said, adding, "I like her."
Zayn then explained how he loves Miley's voice and thinks they could do something incredible together, especially considering his recent shift from pop to alternative country.
"So, Miley," Zayn said. "If you hear this and you're interested, I'm here. Let's do something."
Miley recently dropped her newest song Doctor (Work It Out) with Pharrell and has been throwing hints of new music from her intimate performances at Chateau Marmont.
The potential collaboration has fans buzzing, even more so with the release of Zayn's latest single, "What I Am."
What do fans think about a collaboration between Miley and Zayn?
On social media, the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive.
One fan on X commented, "Can u imagine the vocals!!!!"
Another wrote, "I will be bursting into tears of joy if this happens."
Considering the two are known for pushing boundaries and experimenting with their sound, there's no doubt they'd be in for making some musical magic together.
Zayn has teamed up with pop royalty Taylor Swift and SIA, while Miley has collaborated with stars like Dua Lipa and Britney Spears.
Will this dream collab come true? We'll keep you updated!
Cover photo: Collage: Dia Dipasupil & Robyn BECK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP