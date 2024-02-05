Did Miley Cyrus snub dad Billy Ray in her Grammys acceptance speech?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus ' relationship with dad Billy Ray Cyrus has been rocky for a while now, and the drama has seemingly escalated as fans speculate that she purposefully snubbed him in her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Miley Cyrus (r.) has allegedly been on bad terms with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus for a while now. © Collage: BRYAN STEFFY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Robyn BECK / AFP

Along with winning Best Pop Solo Performance, Miley took home Best Record of the Year for her hit song Flowers at Sunday's ceremony, and her acceptance speech was nothing short of iconic!

The 31-year-old rose to accept the award from the table where she sat with her mom, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, sister Brandi Cyrus, and boyfriend Maxx Morando.

After thanking her collaborators, label, and everyone's teams, Miley shouted out "My mommy, my sister, my love" and her "main gays, 'cause look how good I look."

"Uh... anyone else?" she asked, throwing in thanks to a few of her producers' wives and fiancées and "all the people that we love."

"Thank you all so much! I don't think I forgot anyone – but I might have forgotten underwear! Bye!" she added cheekily before dashing away from the mic.

Miley and her siblings have seemingly chosen sides between their parents since the couple's 2023 divorce. The pair had been married for almost 30 years before the split.