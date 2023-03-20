Is Miley Cyrus dropping a top-secret second album?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus is apparently set to release a follow-up second volume to her most recent and record-breaking album, Endless Summer Vacation .

Will fans be getting an Endless Summer Vacation encore album from Miley Cyrus?

You never know what you're going to get with Miley Cyrus!

According to The Sun and lots of online chatter, the pop icon will drop a second album of music shortly following the recent release of Endless Summer Vacation.

This isn't the first time the 30-year-old has surprised fans with a top-secret album.

Miley dropped her fifth studio album, Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, without previous notice when she hosted the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

According to reports, the original plan was to release Endless Summer Vacation in volumes, making the first release Volume 1. But Cyrus felt like a surprise follow-up album would be best.

"As with Endless Summer Vacation the next release is very autobiographical and covers the breakdown of her relationship with Liam Hemsworth and finding love again with Maxx Morando," sources told The Sun.

A remix of Flowers might be in the cards from the Hannah Montana alum as well, especially considering it's a fan favorite and continues to top the charts on music sharing platforms.

Will fans get their hard-hitting questions answered with this new album, or will fans just get more questions?