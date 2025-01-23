Miley Cyrus' brother reveals family's growing concerns for dad Billy Ray in open letter

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Miley Cyrus ' brother Trace posted an emotional open letter on Instagram voicing concerns about their father Billy Ray's current health and well-being.

Miley Cyrus' (r.) brother Trace Cyrus penned an emotional open letter to their dad Billy Ray Cyrus (l.) on Instagram, urging him to seek him if he needs it. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Just a few days after Billy Ray performed at Donald Trump's inauguration, Trace Cyrus posted a heartfelt open letter on Instagram.

"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever," the 35-year-old musician shared, reflecting on his admiration for his father along with a nostalgic photo of the pair.

He continued, "Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now."

Trace expressed sadness over how distant their father has become, saying he, Miley, and their younger sister Noah have all been worried for years.

"Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away," he stated.

He also called attention to Billy Ray's notable absence from Noah's life in particular, writing, "That's your baby girl. She deserves better."