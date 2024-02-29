Miley Cyrus gets fan hype going for her latest song: "The Pop Girlies are trembling!"
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus fans have been chomping at the bit for her new music release, and they have a lot to say about it in the comments of her latest teaser post!
Miley and Pharrell have been promoting their collab song Doctor (Work It Out) – set to drop Friday – since it was first announced on Tuesday.
After teasing a now-viral dance clip of the song to Instagram on Wednesday, Miley's at it again Thursday with some more fab-looking promos!
The two new posts are both captioned, "Doctor (Work It Out) TONIGHT @pharrell" – could this mean that the song is actually coming out on Thursday night at midnight (technically Friday)?
Fans are digging the Flowers singer's Tina Turner-inspired look for this song, reminiscent of her Grammys style, and are hopeful for what this next song could do for the pop music landscape!
Miley Cyrus fans can't wait for her new song
"Ariana Grande failed, Beyonce failed,Selena Gomez failed now Miley Cyrus coming to save pop music this year again," one fan wrote on Insta.
A second agreed, commenting, "Miley Cyrus saving pop music again" as a third noted that "the Pop Girlies are trembling."
Some commenters riffed on the "doctor" theme as one fan joked that they have "the Cyrus Virus" while another announced that they are "READY FOR THE APPOINTMENT WITH [DR.] MILEY."
Presave Miley Cyrus and Pharrell's song Doctor (Work It Out) so you can listen to it right when it drops on Friday!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mileycyrus