Miley Cyrus gets fan hype going for her latest song: "The Pop Girlies are trembling!"

Miley Cyrus fans have been chomping at the bit for her latest music release, and they have a lot to say about it in the comments of her latest teaser post! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mileycyrus

Miley and Pharrell have been promoting their collab song Doctor (Work It Out) – set to drop Friday – since it was first announced on Tuesday.

After teasing a now-viral dance clip of the song to Instagram on Wednesday, Miley's at it again Thursday with some more fab-looking promos!

The two new posts are both captioned, "Doctor (Work It Out) TONIGHT @pharrell" – could this mean that the song is actually coming out on Thursday night at midnight (technically Friday)?

Fans are digging the Flowers singer's Tina Turner-inspired look for this song, reminiscent of her Grammys style, and are hopeful for what this next song could do for the pop music landscape!