Miley Cyrus teases her disco diva era in electrifying new clip!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus took to socials to promote her upcoming song with Pharrell and fans are absolutely living for the singer's latest Tina Turner-inspired era!

Miley Cyrus teased a clip of her latest song on Wednesday – complete with big hair and fire dance moves! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mileycyrus

Miley is on fire lately!

All eyes were on Miley at the Grammy Awards with her monumental Grammy award wins, some truly iconic fashion moments, and an unforgettable live performance.

She didn't rest long on her laurel, however, as it looks like the hitmaker is officially back on the grind.

On Tuesday, the Flowers singer announced that a new song called Doctor (Work It Out) would be released on Friday in collaboration with fellow music veteran and fashion star Pharrell Williams.

Miley teased a clip of this latest song on Wednesday – complete with big hair and fire dance moves!

The style is reminiscent of her Grammys looks – retro poofy hair, slinky glam rock dresses, and 60s/70s vibes for days.

Is Discocore coming for us this year in fashion alongside Cowboycore? We'll just have to wait and see!