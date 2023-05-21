Miley Cyrus makes a shocking confession about her tour plans

New York, New York - Miley Cyrus has made the shocking confession that she has no plans to perform another arena tour to support her massively successful new album, Endless Summer Vacation .

Sorry, Smilers!

The 30-year-old musician made the surprising comments during a recent interview with British Vogue, which was released on Thursday.

Miley hasn't been on a global tour since 2014, but don't expect that to change anytime soon.

"After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't," she said.

But not because she doesn't think she's capable of it anymore - she simply doesn't want to.

"Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love. There's no connection. There's no safety," she told the outlet.

The Flowers singer added that the environment is simply "not natural" and even "isolating."

Still, Miley has a love for sharing her music with others through live performances, having had a number of memorable recent performances outside of traditional tours.