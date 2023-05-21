Miley Cyrus makes a shocking confession about her tour plans
New York, New York - Miley Cyrus has made the shocking confession that she has no plans to perform another arena tour to support her massively successful new album, Endless Summer Vacation.
Sorry, Smilers!
The 30-year-old musician made the surprising comments during a recent interview with British Vogue, which was released on Thursday.
Miley hasn't been on a global tour since 2014, but don't expect that to change anytime soon.
"After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't," she said.
But not because she doesn't think she's capable of it anymore - she simply doesn't want to.
"Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love. There's no connection. There's no safety," she told the outlet.
The Flowers singer added that the environment is simply "not natural" and even "isolating."
Still, Miley has a love for sharing her music with others through live performances, having had a number of memorable recent performances outside of traditional tours.
Miley Cyrus confirms she won't tour for Endless Summer Vacation
For her last few albums, Miley has opted for smaller tours rather than going the traditional global route that today's biggest pop stars follow.
The Hannah Montana alum's last tour was the Attention Tour in 2022, which included only five shows, most of which were performed at music festivals.
Miley has also given a few special performances at her yearly New Year's Eve Party, which began in 2021.
