Miley Cyrus makes history as youngest Disney Legend!

Anaheim, California - Miley Cyrus is set to become the youngest person ever to be inducted as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo this year.

Miley is officially a legend – even though we knew this from the get-go!

The Walt Disney Company announced Tuesday that the 31-year-old pop icon will be honored at the 2024 Disney Legends Award Ceremony.

The event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will be held on August 11 at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California.

The Flowers artist, who rose to fame as fictional country star Hannah Montana on Disney Channel, is one of 14 honorees this year.

The legendary award is the "highest honor" Disney "can bestow on anyone," Disney CEO Bob Iger said.

Miley's impact on Disney is undeniable, and her time as Hannah Montana captivated a generation of young viewers who continue to support the Grammy award-winning artist.

Other honorees include influential stars like Angela Bassett, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harrison Ford, and Kelly Ripa.