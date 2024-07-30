Miley Cyrus' family drama takes shocking turn as mom Tish and sister Noah reconnect!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus ' mom Tish and sister Noah are seemingly mending fences in the wake of Billy Ray Cyrus' explosive leaked audio rant trashing Miley and his ex-wife.

© Collage: CHRISTOPHER POLK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Tish and Noah were spotted together on Monday at the Encino Financial Center.



Tish appeared to put a hand on the 24-year-old's shoulder as they entered the building, and witnesses told Daily Mail that the "estranged mother and daughter spent over two hours at the center that offers financial management and law advice."

That same day, other observers said that Noah "arrived at Tish's house at 1 PM – about twenty minutes after [Noah's] ex-boyfriend and now stepfather, Dominic Purcell, left in his pickup truck with two surfboards in the back."

You read that right – Dominic Purcell is Noah's ex-boyfriend and her new stepfather.

Here's the tea if you need a recap...