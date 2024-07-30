Miley Cyrus' family drama takes shocking turn as mom Tish and sister Noah reconnect!
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus' mom Tish and sister Noah are seemingly mending fences in the wake of Billy Ray Cyrus' explosive leaked audio rant trashing Miley and his ex-wife.
Tish and Noah were spotted together on Monday at the Encino Financial Center.
Tish appeared to put a hand on the 24-year-old's shoulder as they entered the building, and witnesses told Daily Mail that the "estranged mother and daughter spent over two hours at the center that offers financial management and law advice."
That same day, other observers said that Noah "arrived at Tish's house at 1 PM – about twenty minutes after [Noah's] ex-boyfriend and now stepfather, Dominic Purcell, left in his pickup truck with two surfboards in the back."
You read that right – Dominic Purcell is Noah's ex-boyfriend and her new stepfather.
Here's the tea if you need a recap...
Miley Cyrus' messy family drama explained
Okay, so buckle up because a recap of the Cyrus family tea is something of a doozy.
After 28 years of marriage, Billy Ray and Tish – who is the mother to five of his kids – finally divorced in 2022.
The two had a rocky romance over the years and even filed divorce paperwork twice before the final split.
The momager reported having a hard time with the breakup, noting that she had a "complete psychological breakdown" during the process.
When Billy Ray and Tish each found love again, the Cyrus kids seemingly took sides with Miley on Team Tish, and Noah Cyrus seemed to side with her dad.
Notably, Miley snubbed her musician dad in her Grammy Award speech and instead focused much of her thanks on her mom.
After a while, various reports emerged indicating that Noah had actually dated the much-older Dominic Purcell before he wed her mom, Tish – perhaps partly explaining the rift between mother and daughter.
Then came leaked audio of Billy Ray going off on an expletive-laden tirade against Tish, Miley, and his most recent ex-wife Firerose, which included negative and slut-shaming language against Miley and Tish in particular.
Insiders allege that Billy Ray is "dead to" Miley after this incident. Did Billy Ray's behavior also push Noah back into the waiting arms of her mom and big sister?
