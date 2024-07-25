Miley Cyrus seeimingly shades dad Billy Ray after bombshell audio leak

Los Angeles, California - Pop superstar Miley Cyrus took to X to share heartfelt photos with her mom, Tish Cyrus Purcell, after reportedly being called some horrendous words by her father.

Miley Cyrus (r.) posted a photo with her mom, Tish, after an audio recording of her father Billy Ray (l.) calling her expletives went viral. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@billyraycyrus & @tishcyruspurcell

Miley knows how to keep her head held high – and she's got her mama right by her side!

On Thursday, just a couple hours after Billy Ray's shocking tirade was revealed, the Flowers artist posted several photos on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the snaps, taken at a recent Gucci party at the Chateau Marmont – the 31-year-old's iconic hangout spot – fans can see Smiley Miley in full glam wearing a white robe.

Her "hero" – mom Tish – can also be seen taking a picture by her side and even sharing a joyous hug.

However, Miley didn't feel the need to add any caption, and the post was otherwise left blank.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer recently broke the internet after an audio recording was exposed where he can be heard going off on his ex-wives Firerose and Tish – and even his own daughter Miley.



But why did he feel the need to call her a "devil" and a "skank"?

