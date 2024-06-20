Miley Cyrus-inspired funky hair trend sweeps TikTok amid cowboycore summer
Miley Cyrus has hopped on the trendy new calico hair color beauty trend. Want to learn how to achieve this stylish look for yourself? Read on!
This hair trend is the cat's meow!
Calico hair has been gathering up steam since March, but the look is gaining traction as the perfect beauty look to compliment spring and summer's coastal rancher cowboycore vibes.
The hair color is a color-blocked combo of black, brown, auburn, and blonde for a hair pattern similar to that of a calico cat.
The Flowers singer has shown off both dramatic and subtle variations of the look in her Doctor (Work It Out) music video as well as her recent W Magazine feature.
The style looks complicated to master, but luckily, some hairdressers have weighed in to explain the process!
How can you achieve the viral calico hair color trend?
Barber and cosmetologist Fades By Sami posted a video to TikTok showing a bold calico hairdo.
When asked which specific dye colors to use, the stylist answered, "I... used all Danger Jones on the copper, a mix of mostly 'burn out' (orange), and tiny dots of 'diablo' (red) 'ray gun' (yellow) and their blue to slightly burnout orange."
For a less blocky take on the hairstyle, TikToker Sydney Lou posted a viral video with 1.7 million views and counting about her own tongue-in-cheek methods.
"I have a simple life hack for you because I think I've perfected the technique," she said. "All you have to do is start out with natural, basically jet-black Asian hair and then just bleach it yourself."
She continued, jokingly saying, "Do it poorly with bleach and developer you probably should have thrown out six months ago."
How are you feeling about this fine feline fad?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@swe.aterworld, @swordstosherar, @mileycyrus, & @sydneylouwho99