Miley Cyrus-inspired funky hair trend sweeps TikTok amid cowboycore summer

Miley Cyrus (r.) has hopped on the trendy new calico hair color beauty trend. Want to learn how to achieve this stylish look for yourself? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@swe.aterworld, @swordstosherar, @mileycyrus, & @sydneylouwho99

This hair trend is the cat's meow!

Calico hair has been gathering up steam since March, but the look is gaining traction as the perfect beauty look to compliment spring and summer's coastal rancher cowboycore vibes.

The hair color is a color-blocked combo of black, brown, auburn, and blonde for a hair pattern similar to that of a calico cat.

The Flowers singer has shown off both dramatic and subtle variations of the look in her Doctor (Work It Out) music video as well as her recent W Magazine feature.

The style looks complicated to master, but luckily, some hairdressers have weighed in to explain the process!