Miley Cyrus sent sweet message from dad Billy Ray Cyrus amid alleged feud

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus just got a heartfelt mention on social media from her dad, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, amid their family's alleged rift.

Miley Cyrus (r.) just got a heartfelt mention on social media from her dad country singer Billy Ray Cyrus (l.) amid their family's alleged ongoing rift. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@billyraycyrus & @mileycyrus

While the Cyrus clan has always seemingly been a wild one, things have been rockier than ever before if inside reports are to be believed.

Now, Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, has reached out to his daughter by sharing a cute memory on Instagram from a time when their relationship was better.

"One of my best memories ever," he wrote in the caption of a photo taken at Country Music Association (CMA) Fest "back when it was Fan Fair."

"That's [Miley Cyrus] and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds," he continued. "The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus."

Billy Ray's post featured a photo with his then-young daughter and a few ink-scribbled pieces of paper.

"I’m incredibly proud of her. She's a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible," he gushed.

"We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you! Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!!!"