Miley Cyrus' family drama heats up thanks to Dolly Parton!
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus' ongoing family drama took a new and drastic turn with Dolly Parton's reported attempt to mend the relationship between the pop icon and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.
And the tea just keeps on coming...
According to Women's Now, the 78-year-old country music icon has allegedly interfered in the dad-and-daughter duo's drama.
Dolly urged Billy Ray to reconcile his relationship with Miley, but it ended up causing more tension within the family.
Still, the Jolene singer is set on mending the family's relationships, even reportedly flying out to Los Angeles to do so.
"Billy Ray and Miley are like family to Dolly. She can't stand that they're not talking," an insider said. "Dolly told Miley cutting out her father is a mistake."
As for the Grammy winner and her mother, Tish Cyrus Purcell, the two are happier than ever and have supported each other throughout their careers.
Why are Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus still not speaking?
Miley and Billy Ray's relationship allegedly went downhill after the 62-year-old country music legend and the singer's mom divorced in 2023.
Things heated up further after Billy Ray moved on and married 28-year-old singer Johanna "Firerose" Hodges several months later.
The celeb dad and daughter pair unfollowed each other on Instagram soon after the engagement news broke.
In February, Miley seemingly snubbed her dad in her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammy Awards for Best Record of the Year.
What do you think, will the two mend their relationship once and for all? Surely, with Dolly, anything is possible!
Cover photo: Collage: Neilson Barnard & VALERIE MACON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)