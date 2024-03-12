Miley Cyrus' family drama heats up thanks to Dolly Parton!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus ' ongoing family drama took a new and drastic turn with Dolly Parton's reported attempt to mend the relationship between the pop icon and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus' (r.) godmother Dolly Parton allegedly tried to mend the relationship with the singer and her father (l.), but things aren't looking too good. © Collage: Neilson Barnard & VALERIE MACON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)

And the tea just keeps on coming...

According to Women's Now, the 78-year-old country music icon has allegedly interfered in the dad-and-daughter duo's drama.

Dolly urged Billy Ray to reconcile his relationship with Miley, but it ended up causing more tension within the family.

Still, the Jolene singer is set on mending the family's relationships, even reportedly flying out to Los Angeles to do so.

"Billy Ray and Miley are like family to Dolly. She can't stand that they're not talking," an insider said. "Dolly told Miley cutting out her father is a mistake."



As for the Grammy winner and her mother, Tish Cyrus Purcell, the two are happier than ever and have supported each other throughout their careers.

