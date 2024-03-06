Miley Cyrus faces new accusations in family's dramatic love triangle
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus' family drama just got a whole lot messier, with new reports suggesting some bombshell claims.
Move over, Kardashians, the Cyruses are in the spotlight now!
Exclusive sources on Tuesday said that the 31-year-old pop star "absolutely knew" that her sister, Noah, was romantically involved with Dominic Purcell when their mother, Tish, started a relationship with the actor, per Us Weekly.
This goes against previous claims that Miley was "unaware" of the alleged dating drama.
According to a new source, the Endless Summer Vacation artist was "fully aware" of Noah and Purcell's past involvement.
Another source clarifies that Noah "was not Dominic's ex" when Tish began dating him in 2022.
Instead, the insider claimed that there was overlap between the two romances, adding, "They were seeing each other when he started dating Tish."
Nevertheless, Smiley Miley evidently sided with her mom and did "everything in her power" to prevent Noah from attending Tish and Purcell's wedding last summer.
Will Miley Cyrus repair the rift with her sister Noah?
A third source claims Miley attempted to remain neutral in the situation before ultimately standing by her mom, Tish.
The Grammy winner supposedly "believes [the rift in her family is] beyond repair" and is "devastated" about the entire conflict.
Noah reportedly refuses to communicate with Miley, and Tish is allegedly "not open to any reconciliation" with Noah.
In the meantime, fans have dived headfirst into the scandal, taking to social media to react to the latest updates.
"I'm normally not one for celebrity gossip, but I have to admit the Tish/Noah Cyrus man-stealing rumor has me in an absolute chokehold," one fan wrote on X.
Cover photo: Collage: JC Olivera, Vivien Killilea / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo