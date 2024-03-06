Miley Cyrus faces new accusations in family's dramatic love triangle

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus ' family drama just got a whole lot messier, with new reports suggesting some bombshell claims.

New reports claim Miley Cyrus (r.) knew her sister Noah (c.) was dating Dominic Purcell when he was starting a relationship with their mother. © Collage: JC Olivera, Vivien Killilea / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

Move over, Kardashians, the Cyruses are in the spotlight now!

Exclusive sources on Tuesday said that the 31-year-old pop star "absolutely knew" that her sister, Noah, was romantically involved with Dominic Purcell when their mother, Tish, started a relationship with the actor, per Us Weekly.

This goes against previous claims that Miley was "unaware" of the alleged dating drama.

According to a new source, the Endless Summer Vacation artist was "fully aware" of Noah and Purcell's past involvement.

Another source clarifies that Noah "was not Dominic's ex" when Tish began dating him in 2022.

Instead, the insider claimed that there was overlap between the two romances, adding, "They were seeing each other when he started dating Tish."

Nevertheless, Smiley Miley evidently sided with her mom and did "everything in her power" to prevent Noah from attending Tish and Purcell's wedding last summer.