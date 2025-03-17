Miley Cyrus shares cryptic tease for new era – but what will it be?
Los Angeles, California - Pop star Miley Cyrus is stirring up excitement with cryptic hints at a brand new project titled Something Beautiful, dropping stunning posters all over major cities.
Over the past few days, eagle-eyed fans have noticed spotted the phrase "Something Beautiful" in bold white text on a black backdrop in major cities.
Rocking avant-garde fashion – reportedly Thierry Mugler, according to Forbes – the 32-year-old's name sits in full print at the bottom, pointing fans to mileycyrus.com.
And now, the title also appears on her X cover photo, adding to fans' anticipation.
However, her website doesn't feature any new or additional information.
Two years after Endless Summer Vacation hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 – earning an Album of the Year Grammy nod and her first wins for Flowers in Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year – Miley's next move could be her biggest yet.
In a Harper's Bazaar cover story last fall, she teased, "The visual component of this is driving the sound" of her ninth studio album.
But what are fans saying?
Miley Cyrus reveals clues about upcoming project Something Beautiful
"OH SHE'S COMING BACK FINALLY!" one fan commented on X.
Other fans echoed the sentiment, with one writing, "all the pop girls are eating this year it's like 2024-25 is the music industry reborn again.
Another fan simply said, "SEATED."
With Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez also dropping fresh tracks, Gen Z is totally here for the pop girl renaissance they've been craving!
Something Beautiful is on its way. Stay tuned!
