Miley Cyrus shares cryptic tease for new era – but what will it be?

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Miley Cyrus is stirring up excitement with cryptic hints at a brand new project titled Something Beautiful, dropping stunning posters all over major cities.

Over the past few days, eagle-eyed fans have noticed spotted the phrase "Something Beautiful" in bold white text on a black backdrop in major cities.

Rocking avant-garde fashion – reportedly Thierry Mugler, according to Forbes – the 32-year-old's name sits in full print at the bottom, pointing fans to mileycyrus.com.

And now, the title also appears on her X cover photo, adding to fans' anticipation.

However, her website doesn't feature any new or additional information.

Two years after Endless Summer Vacation hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 – earning an Album of the Year Grammy nod and her first wins for Flowers in Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year – Miley's next move could be her biggest yet.

In a Harper's Bazaar cover story last fall, she teased, "The visual component of this is driving the sound" of her ninth studio album.

But what are fans saying?