Miley Cyrus sparks chatter about new music era ahead of 2024 Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has gotten fans buzzing about her next music moves thanks to some recent changes to her social media.

Miley Cyrus has rebranded her social media pages ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/mileycyrus & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the 31-year-old pop star dropped a new photo on Instagram that featured her rocking a black bikini with matching heels and dark shades.

The post came with no caption, sparking initial speculation from Smilers the photo was a hint at a new music project in the works.

Along with the post, Miley then changed her profile photo on social media to a close-up snap of herself from what appears to be the same photoshoot.

The new IG photo has also been made her header on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

While it remains a mystery as to whether Miley is actually teasing her next music era, fans are already buzzing about her attendance at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The Hannah Montana alum is up for six awards for her work on Endless Summer Vacation, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for the album's smash-hit lead single, Flowers.