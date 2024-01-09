Miley Cyrus rewrites chart history and ups hype for new music
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus is already leading the 2024 music charts as her hit song Flowers just reached a new Billboard peak. Could it also mean new tunes are really on the way?
Flowers just won't quit.
After almost a year since its birth, the Endless Summer Vacation song has continued to throw a wrecking ball at the charts and break records.
According to Forbes, the hit song has now tied the all-time record for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart.
So far, it's spent a remarkable 36 non-consecutive weeks at the top, matching Maroon 5's Girls Like You, which previously held the record for just as long back in 2018-19.
The 31-year-old pop queen even surpassed R&B artist The Weeknd's Blinding Lights, which has dominated the chart since 2020.
In a couple of days, Billboard will reportedly drop the verdict on whether Flowers snagged a record-breaking thirty-seventh week at the top.
If it does, hold onto your flower crowns, people, because Flowers would rewrite history as the longest-ruling No. 1 on the radio chart.
When will Miley Cyrus release new music?
As past songs continue to dominate the charts and Miley reigns supreme, one question remains on fans' minds: where is her new music?
Smiley Miley's successful year in 2023 sparked a new era that had many believing something's on the horizon.
And after her Chateau Marmont appearance in November, the buzz only seemed to grow bigger. The Hannah-Montana alum sang a bunch of songs for her birthday, including a never-before-heard song fans think will be on her next album.
Another report by CAPITAL FM has suggested the Used To Be Young singer is "already working on brand new music," and that her mom Tish gave a hint on a recent podcast discussing her new marriage.
"As for the song I walked down the aisle to, it was actually a song that Miley wrote that's going to be on her next album and it was so beautiful and just absolute perfection," her mom said.
"When it's released I'll let you know which song it was," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: John Sciulli & Kevin Winter / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Canva (TAG24 Edit)