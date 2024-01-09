Miley Cyrus rewrites chart history and ups hype for new music

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus is already leading the 2024 music charts as her hit song Flowers just reached a new Billboard peak. Could it also mean new tunes are really on the way?

Miley Cyrus is ringing in the new year by dominating the music charts and making history! © Collage: John Sciulli & Kevin Winter / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Canva (TAG24 Edit)

Flowers just won't quit.

After almost a year since its birth, the Endless Summer Vacation song has continued to throw a wrecking ball at the charts and break records.

According to Forbes, the hit song has now tied the all-time record for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart.

So far, it's spent a remarkable 36 non-consecutive weeks at the top, matching Maroon 5's Girls Like You, which previously held the record for just as long back in 2018-19.

The 31-year-old pop queen even surpassed R&B artist The Weeknd's Blinding Lights, which has dominated the chart since 2020.

In a couple of days, Billboard will reportedly drop the verdict on whether Flowers snagged a record-breaking thirty-seventh week at the top.

If it does, hold onto your flower crowns, people, because Flowers would rewrite history as the longest-ruling No. 1 on the radio chart.