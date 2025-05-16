Miley Cyrus finally addresses family feud rumors in long-awaited public statement

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has finally commented on the longstanding rumors of a family feud stemming from her divorced parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else," Miley wrote in an Instagram story post on Saturday, right before Mother's Day.

This comes days after Tish seemingly unfollowed Miley on Instagram, soon after clarifying that it had been due to a glitch that had since been "fixed."

The same day as the unfollow seen 'round the world, Billy Ray shared an old video of Miley and revealed he would soon be reuniting with his estranged daughter.

"I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us," Miley said.

"She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me – simple, coincidental, and uninteresting."

The More to Lose singer then pivoted over to her allegedly strained relationship with her country singer dad, who was caught viciously maligning his ex-wife and daughter in an audio clip that leaked last year.

She admitted that they have had their challenges over the years, which may include public comments Miley made about inheriting her father's "narcissism" and pointedly not thanking him in her 2024 Grammy acceptance speech.