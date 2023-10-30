Yes, please! Miley Cyrus wants to collab with Billie Eilish

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus 's love for Billie Eilish can't be tamed! The Flowers singer gushed about Eilish in a recent interview, noting that she's her top pick for a future collaborator.

Miley Cyrus gushed about Billie Eilish in a recent interview, noting that she's her top pick for a future collaborator. © Collage: NYKIERIA CHANEY/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & JOHN SCIULLI/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Saturday Cyrus (30) talked to the Mirror about Eilish (21) in an interview: "I absolutely love Billie Eilish… she’s one of the coolest artists out there at the moment."

"What impressed me so much is that she is already an authentic artist. She knows exactly the story she wants to tell and exactly the message she wants to express in her work. I’m in total awe of her," Miley said.

"When I was her age, I didn’t know who I was as an artist and was still being heavily influenced by others. But she knows exactly who she is and it is just so impressive."

"When I think of all the artists out there at the moment, she’s definitely at the top of the list of people I’d like to work with. There haven’t been any conversations yet. But it’s something I’m open to, for sure," Cyrus added. This isn't the first time Miley's mentioned wanting to join forces with Billie, either!

In the past, Miley has collaborated with the likes of Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, Stevie Nicks, and her godmother Dolly Parton.