Did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi secretly get married for a second time?

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, were spotted in the UK as rumors swirl that the two secretly tied the knot in lavish second wedding ceremony! © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the 20-year-old Stranger Things star stepped out with Jake for a dinner in London, per the Daily Mail.

The pair's European outing came amid swirling rumors that they planned to get married in a larger ceremony in Florence, Italy, over the weekend.

According to The Sun, the dinner in London was the two kicking off "their wedding celebration in style."

Millie and Jake tied the knot in a very low-key ceremony back in May, with only their parents and closest family and friends in attendance.

But their next ceremony is set to be "huge," with the outlet reporting, "All of their celebrity friends, including Millie's Stranger Things co-stars and her British best pal Mark Wright, are flying to Florence to be there."

Despite the latest chatter about the wedding, further details or photos have yet to emerge from the alleged ceremony.