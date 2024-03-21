Millie Bobby Brown to have Stranger Things co-star officiate wedding!

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has tapped one of her beloved Stranger Things co-stars to officiate her upcoming wedding to fiancé Jake Bongiovi!

Matthew Mondine (l.) has revealed that he will officiate his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown's wedding to Jake Bongiovi (r.). © Collage: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend in April 2023, and preparations for the big day are in full swing.



On Thursday, Matthew Modine, who has starred alongside Millie in Stranger Things since 2016, revealed he will be officiating her and Jake's ceremony!

"I have one of those licenses to get people married, and Millie thought it'd be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea," he said on Access Hollywood.

"So I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife."

Matthew and Millie share a complex relationship on screen, as the 64-year-old plays Dr. Martin Brenner, a central antagonist of the series who continually experimented on the Enola Holmes star's character, Eleven, but it looks like reality couldn't be any more different!

Millie and Jake have kept the details of their wedding under wraps, but the reveal appears to confirm swirling rumors that the two will wed this year.