Millie Bobby Brown tries on stunning gown for rumored second wedding

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown was caught trying on a glittering new gown ahead of her rumored second wedding to Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things star secretly wed the 22-year-old back in May, but the lovebirds are said to be planning a larger ceremony later this year.

On Tuesday, Millie all but confirmed the rumored plans as she was spotted trying on a gorgeous, shimmering gown in New York City.

The 20-year-old was photographed through the windows of Galia Lahav's boutique in the Big Apple, per Page Six, and the snaps showed her getting quite emotional over the dress.

Millie's potential second wedding dress was an off-the-shoulder mermaid-style gown with long sleeves, dramatic beading, and a tulle train.

The Damsel actor's first bridal gown hasn't been revealed yet, but her father-in-law, rocker Jake Bongiovi, gushed that she looked "gorgeous" at the couple's intimate nuptials.

While only their closest family attended the May ceremony, the stars are expected to welcome a lengthier guest list at the next event.