Milie Bobby Brown celebrates dog's birthday in adorable fashion

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown celebrated an adorable milestone as she commemorated her dog 's third birthday with a touching post.

Millie Bobby Brown honored her dog Winnie's third birthday with an adorable post shared on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old star shared adorable new snaps of her beloved pup, Winnie, in honor of her big day.

The photos spanned from car selfies and long walks to spending time with Millie's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

"Happy third birthday best friend. I love you endlessly," she captioned the post. "You'll never know what you have done for my soul."

Winnie is just one of many pets the Stranger Things actor is the proud owner of. In September, Millie said she currently has eight dogs at home, along with four cats, three goats, two tortoises, a pony, a rabbit, and a donkey.

The doting dog mom also regularly uses her platform to promote rescue operations to help other furry friends find their forever homes.

Millie and Jake are both frequent promoters for Joey's Friends, an organization that fosters and trains shelter dogs until they are placed into a permanent home.