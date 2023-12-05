Millie Bobby Brown gushes over "dream" Thanksgiving with Jake Bongiovi
New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown gushed over her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, and her soon-to-be in-laws as she dished on their recent Thanksgiving celebrations.
The 19-year-old chatted with PEOPLE while attending her new florence by mills coffee pop-up in the Big Apple over the weekend.
Millie said that Jake's family showed her "what a real American Thanksgiving looked like," as the British actor doesn't traditionally celebrate the holiday.
"Jake's mom's cooking was amazing, so I really got introduced to a really great Thanksgiving [with a] wonderful family," she said.
The Stranger Things star admitted that she was skeptical about the traditional turkey dinner but said that her future mother-in-law, Dorothea Hurley, nailed the dish.
"I felt like I was totally living my all-American dream," she said.
At the 2023 Glamour Awards last month, Millie received a heartwarming introduction from Dorothea, with the Enola Holmes actor returning the favor by telling her, "I hope to be half the woman you are."
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi continue wedding planning
Millie and Jake announced their engagement in April, and though wedding planning is underway, the pair have yet to settle on a date.
Jake's rockstar dad, Jon Bon Jovi, has given his stamp of approval to the romance, but Millie joked that she hopes he doesn't plan on performing at the wedding as the 61-year-old musician should enjoy a well-deserved break from work on the big day.
The Netflix star recently paid homage to her 21-year-old fiancé as she showed off her stunning engagement ring and a "J" initial necklace in a sweet photo dump.
