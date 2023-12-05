Millie Bobby Brown gushes over "dream" Thanksgiving with Jake Bongiovi

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown gushed over her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi , and her soon-to-be in-laws as she dished on their recent Thanksgiving celebrations.

Millie Bobby Brown (c) has opened up about celebrating Thanksgiving with fiancé Jake Bongiovi and her future in-laws. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 19-year-old chatted with PEOPLE while attending her new florence by mills coffee pop-up in the Big Apple over the weekend.

Millie said that Jake's family showed her "what a real American Thanksgiving looked like," as the British actor doesn't traditionally celebrate the holiday.

"Jake's mom's cooking was amazing, so I really got introduced to a really great Thanksgiving [with a] wonderful family," she said.

The Stranger Things star admitted that she was skeptical about the traditional turkey dinner but said that her future mother-in-law, Dorothea Hurley, nailed the dish.

"I felt like I was totally living my all-American dream," she said.

At the 2023 Glamour Awards last month, Millie received a heartwarming introduction from Dorothea, with the Enola Holmes actor returning the favor by telling her, "I hope to be half the woman you are."