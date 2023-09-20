Millie Bobby Brown says life is "different" after getting engaged
London, UK - Millie Bobby Brown is getting real about what life is like as a young fiancée.
The 19-year-old appeared on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James radio show on Wednesday to promote her debut novel, Nineteen Steps.
During the chat, Millie got candid about how her life has changed since she got engaged to Jake Bongiovi back in April.
"I am engaged. It's nice, it's fun, it does feel different," she said. "People were like, 'it's not going to be any different' — I'm like, it kind of is, though."
Elsewhere in the interview, the Stranger Things star further opened up about life at home, which includes a rather astounding array of animals.
Millie Bobby Brown reveals her extensive collection of pets
Ever the proud dog mom, Millie revealed she now has eight pups at home, but that's far from all. She also has four cats, three goats, a pony, a sheep, a rabbit, and a donkey.
Among her recent promotions for her debut novel and her beauty line, the Enola Holmes actor has used her social media platforms to shout out rescue organizations that help animals find forever homes.
Of course, she regularly treats her Instagram followers to adorable snaps of all her many pets as well.
