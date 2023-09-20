Millie Bobby Brown says life is "different" after getting engaged

London, UK - Millie Bobby Brown is getting real about what life is like as a young fiancée.

Millie Bobby Brown opened up about the fiancée life and her extensive pet collection in a new interview. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Screenshot/Instagram/busterknight

The 19-year-old appeared on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James radio show on Wednesday to promote her debut novel, Nineteen Steps.

During the chat, Millie got candid about how her life has changed since she got engaged to Jake Bongiovi back in April.

"I am engaged. It's nice, it's fun, it does feel different," she said. "People were like, 'it's not going to be any different' — I'm like, it kind of is, though."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Stranger Things star further opened up about life at home, which includes a rather astounding array of animals.