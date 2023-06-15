Millie Bobby Brown is a proud "dog mom" in adorable new pics

Millie Bobby Brown proved she's a proud "dog mom" in new snaps featuring two adorable furry friends in a stroller. © Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

The 19-year-old showed off her adorable four-legged friends in some new snaps shared via Instagram on Wednesday.

Millie rocked her "favorite hat," which is a green trucker cap with "Dog Mom" written on the front, along with a long blue puffer jacket over an oversized tee.

By her side were two of her dogs, who poked their heads out of a blue stroller.

The Stranger Things star is one serious animal lover, and she often uses her platform to promote animal rescue operations and encourage the adoption of pups needing a forever home.

She and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi both frequently post about dogs available for adoption at Joey's Friends, an organization that fosters and trains shelter dogs until they can find a loving home.

Millie has several pets herself, including a Cavapoo named Winnie and a bunny named Eeyore. Winnie is a frequent guest star on her social media pages, with the precious pup even taking center stage in a promotional photoshoot for her beauty brand, florence by mills.