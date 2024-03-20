Millie Bobby Brown admits to negative reviews under fake name: "I'm a Karen!"
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown made a surprising confession as she revealed her secret habit of leaving negative reviews under a fake name, sparking a bit of a debate online.
The 20-year-old star appeared on the Table Manners podcast with Jesse and Lennie Ware last week, where she admitted to often sharing her feedback on subpar service.
"I think it's important, you know? Here's the thing – my whole life is people criticizing me. So, I'm gonna give it back to you sometimes," she joked.
Millie listed a few examples, including a recent store visit where an older customer had mistaken her for an employee.
She decided the help the woman with her search for socks by finding someone who did work there, but the employee was "so unhelpful."
"And I was just like, 'Please? This isn't even for me.' So, I left a review," the Stranger Things actor said.
Millie admitted the habit may make her something of a "Karen," but she still stressed the value of it, adding, "I do think it's important to know where you went wrong, and [there's] always room for improvement."
Millie Bobby Brown's review comments go viral
The podcast clip did divide fans a bit, but many argued that Millie's efforts – though maybe a bit harsh – were probably for the better.
"I'm sorry but if more people left reviews, we'd have better customer service in America," one user joked.
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP