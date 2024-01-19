Millie Bobby Brown returns for "emotional" Stranger Things season 5 shoot

Atlanta, Georgia - Millie Bobby Brown has returned to Hawkins as filming on Stranger Things season 5 continues.

The 19-year-old actor, who shot to fame as Eleven in the hit Netflix series, was spotted with co-star Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) as they got to work on new scenes for the show's final season.



Be warned: potential spoilers for Stranger Things season 5 are ahead!

Per TMZ, Millie and Finn filmed an emotional scene in Atlanta, Georgia, with David Harbour (Jim Hopper) and Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) also making appearances on the set.

The outlet described the scene as "quiet and emotional" and being filmed "on a radio station set."



Plot details of the fifth and final season remain elusive, but co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously teased that their pitch for the final season made Netflix execs cry, so it's safe to say die-hard fans are in for one heartbreaking farewell.

Production began earlier this month following a significant delay due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and no release date has been confirmed just yet.