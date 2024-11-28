Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi enjoy "magical" first holidays as newlyweds

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are having a "magical" holiday season as they celebrate as husband and wife for the first time!

Insiders dished to People on Wednesday that the twenty-something lovebirds have been "enjoying a magical year" so far.

"Millie is very happy with Jake. She loves celebrating Thanksgiving with Jake and his family," a source close to the couple said.

"She raves about his mom's cooking. Their family gatherings are always very special and welcoming."

Though this is their first Thanksgiving as newlyweds, Millie and Jake's last celebration was just as special.

The Stranger Things star, who hails from the UK, said in 2023, "I felt like I was totally living my all-American dream."

But Millie is also looking forward to Christmas, which insiders spill means even more to her now.

"She always starts decorating early. She's embracing it all even more now as [a] married [woman]," the tipster added.

Millie and Jake, who first began dating in 2021, initially tied the knot in a family-only ceremony in May before hosting a larger, lavish wedding in Italy in September.