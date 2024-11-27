Millie Bobby Brown cozies up to Jake Bongiovi in disco-themed photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a peek at her recent disco adventures in a new social media post.

The 20-year-old star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a new photo dump, set to the tune of ABBA's hit Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).

The first entry featured a video of Millie dancing with friends under a disco ball, while the second was a snap of herself cozying up to hubby Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things actor sported the TikTok-favorite "clean girl" slicked-back bun as she rocked a black mini-dress and matching leather blazer.

Jake, meanwhile, opted for a casual button-down top, jeans, and funky shades.

After dating for more than two years, Millie and Jake tied the knot in a romantic Italian ceremony in September.

But it wasn't the pair's first wedding, as they initially got hitched in an intimate, family-only event back in May.

Elsewhere in her latest post, the Nineteen Steps author posed with a baby and showed off a recent moment from set, which is likely Stranger Things season 5.