Millie Bobby Brown drops "archive" photo with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Middletown, New Jersey - Millie Bobby Brown has given fans a sweet look inside her recent hometown adventures with fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown has shared an adorable new photo with her fiancé, 21-year-old Jake Bongiovi. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jakebongiovi & milliebobbybrown

The 19-year-old Netflix star dropped a new Instagram photo with Jake on Wednesday, utilizing a vintage-inspired filter to look back on the memories of their recent trip.

"new jersey archive," Millie captioned the snap of the pair, which saw her smiling for the camera as her 21-year-old fiancé wrapped his arm around her.

Having grown up in Middletown Township, the Garden State is Jake's hometown, while Millie grew up in England before moving to Orlando, Florida, at the age of eight.

With production on Stranger Things season 5 now underway, the Enola Holmes actor has been spending most of her time in Atlanta, Georgia.

Last week, Millie was spotted with co-star Finn Wolfhard as they shot an emotional scene for the final season, setting the tone for a heartwrenching farewell to the beloved sci-fi series.

While fans will surely miss the show, the Nineteen Steps author has been candid about her readiness to move on from her role as Eleven after nearly a decade.