Millie Bobby Brown bundles up for sweet stroll with Jake Bongiovi

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown was a doting dog mom as she enjoyed a sweet stroll with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi , in the Big Apple.

Millie Bobby Brown (r) was spotted in New York City with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, on Tuesday (file photo). © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old Stranger Things star ventured out into the northeastern cold on Tuesday as she took one of her many pets on a walk alongside her 21-year-old beau.

Millie rocked a long taupe coat over blue pants with a pair of UGG boots, while Jake donned a navy Louis Vuitton jacket and khaki pants.

The Enola Holmes actor is quite the animal lover, currently the proud owner of eight dogs, four cats, three goats, a pony, a sheep, a rabbit, and a donkey... you know, just the usual family pets!

Millie regularly uses her social media pages to spotlight animal rescue efforts, particularly by Joey's Friends, a group that fosters rescue pups until they can find a forever home.

Jake, whom Millie got engaged to back in April, also promotes the organization's shelter dogs looking for adoption through his Instagram.