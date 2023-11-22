Millie Bobby Brown bundles up for sweet stroll with Jake Bongiovi
New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown was a doting dog mom as she enjoyed a sweet stroll with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, in the Big Apple.
Per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old Stranger Things star ventured out into the northeastern cold on Tuesday as she took one of her many pets on a walk alongside her 21-year-old beau.
Millie rocked a long taupe coat over blue pants with a pair of UGG boots, while Jake donned a navy Louis Vuitton jacket and khaki pants.
The Enola Holmes actor is quite the animal lover, currently the proud owner of eight dogs, four cats, three goats, a pony, a sheep, a rabbit, and a donkey... you know, just the usual family pets!
Millie regularly uses her social media pages to spotlight animal rescue efforts, particularly by Joey's Friends, a group that fosters rescue pups until they can find a forever home.
Jake, whom Millie got engaged to back in April, also promotes the organization's shelter dogs looking for adoption through his Instagram.
The pair recently celebrated Milie's Global Woman of the Year award from Glamour at a star-studded ceremony in Manhattan.
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch