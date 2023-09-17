Millie Bobby Brown drops loved-up new photo with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown shared a new photo with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, as the Stranger Things star gears up for their upcoming wedding.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is gushing over her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, as the pair continue their wedding planning together.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a new photo with fiancé Jake Bongiovi on Sunday.  © Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

On Sunday, the 19-year-old dropped a new snap alongside her 21-year-old beau, whom she confirmed her engagement to back in April.

Captioned simply "him," the adorable Instagram photo features the couple posing together as Millie gazes at Jake.

Jake has been close by the Stranger Things star's side as she continues to promote her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, which hit bookstores on September 12.

During her recent press tour, Millie has been dishing on her and Jake's wedding preparations.

Though the Enola Holmes actor hopes to keep the days as private and intimate as possible, she has revealed a bit about what the lovebirds have in mind for the big day.

While Jake's dad, rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, may be an obvious choice for the reception's music, Millie shared that she hopes the 61-year-old musician will take a break amid the celebrations... though she's not sure he'll listen!

"He's always doing tennis or singing lessons... I think he needs a break. Maybe it's a three-hour break," she said before adding that she doesn't know if he'll be able to just stick with being father of the groom for the day.

