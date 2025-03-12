Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her "trad wife" life and falling for Jake Bongiovi
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown set the record straight about her "trad wife" lifestyle as she dished on married life with Jake Bongiovi.
The 21-year-old star appeared on Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, where host Alex Cooper asked her about fans on social media branding Millie a "trad wife."
For the less chronically online, the "trad wife" – AKA traditional wife – subculture has gone viral on TikTok recently as influencers show off their daily routines, including cooking from scratch, cleaning their homes, and caring for their children.
"I get it, like I understand why they would say that," Millie admitted. "I have chickens, I get the eggs, I know what it looks like!
"And I did get married young, so it's all really veering in that direction."
Still, the Enola Holmes star affirmed she's dedicated to her career and enjoys being "untraditional" in other aspects of her life.
Millie added that her husband shares a lot of the same interests, and the two have been all about the simple life on their animal-filled farm.
"That would then make him a 'trad husband'? I don't know!" she joked.
Elsewhere in the chat, Millie spilled the tea on how her friendship with Jake turned into something more.
Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her love story with Jake Bongiovi
Millie explained that she met Jake in 2021 through a mutual friend who attended the same school as the 22-year-old model.
After getting his number, the two didn't connect for a few months, but Millie eventually decided to "cold call" him.
The two struck up a close bond, but she revealed she never felt like he was flirting.
Eventually, Millie admitted she liked him and he replied simply, "Wow, you're so bold!"
But the following day, he told her he felt the same way.
"He's gonna kill me for saying that, but it's the truth!" the Nineteen Steps author said.
Jake popped the question in April 2023, and the lovebirds first tied the knot in May 2024 before hosting a larger ceremony that September.
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP