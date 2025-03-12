Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her "trad wife" life and falling for Jake Bongiovi

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown set the record straight about her "trad wife" lifestyle as she dished on married life with Jake Bongiovi.

The 21-year-old star appeared on Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, where host Alex Cooper asked her about fans on social media branding Millie a "trad wife."

For the less chronically online, the "trad wife" – AKA traditional wife – subculture has gone viral on TikTok recently as influencers show off their daily routines, including cooking from scratch, cleaning their homes, and caring for their children.

"I get it, like I understand why they would say that," Millie admitted. "I have chickens, I get the eggs, I know what it looks like!



"And I did get married young, so it's all really veering in that direction."

Still, the Enola Holmes star affirmed she's dedicated to her career and enjoys being "untraditional" in other aspects of her life.

Millie added that her husband shares a lot of the same interests, and the two have been all about the simple life on their animal-filled farm.

"That would then make him a 'trad husband'? I don't know!" she joked.

Elsewhere in the chat, Millie spilled the tea on how her friendship with Jake turned into something more.