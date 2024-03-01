Millie Bobby Brown spills details of Jake Bongiovi's epic proposal

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the wild way her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, popped the question last spring.

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) has revealed the impressive story behind her engagement to Jake Bongiovi. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/milliebobbybrown & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, the 20-year-old star made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she dished on Jake's "cinematic" proposal in April 2023.

Though Millie previously kept the story private, she opted to spill the tea because it's "too good of a story to not tell."

And that it is, as Jake decided to pop the question not on one knee, but underwater!

It turns out the two share a love of diving, and while on vacation last year, Jake asked Millie to go on an early-morning dive at a new spot. Once under the water, he presented her with something of a gift.

"He gives me a shell, and I turn it over, and it's a ring," she said.

With both unable to speak, Millie joked that she had to be careful with her response, as a thumbs up in diving means you want to return to the surface. "So that would technically mean, 'No, I don't want to marry you, I want to go up,'" Millie said.

Instead, she did an "OK" sign, and she put the ring on, but once she went to show him, it slid off her finger, leading Jake to do a "cinematic dive" to save it.

"It's a reflection of who he is, and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back, and if anyone drops the ball, we got it," she gushed.

But once they got back to land, the 21-year-old had another big surprise for Millie as he revealed the real engagement ring he was giving her.