Millie Bobby Brown dishes on Jon Bon Jovi performing at her wedding

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up to say "I do" to her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, but will his rockstar dad be performing at the couple's ceremony?

Millie Bobby Brown dished on whether her soon-to-be father-in-law will perform at her upcoming wedding. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jakebongiovi & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star confirmed her engagement to Bongiovi, son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, in April.

Brown opened up about her wedding planning during an appearance on the TODAY show on Friday, where she weighed in on whether the 61-year-old rock icon will perform at the reception.

"I feel like that's asking me to go and do a full-on play for everyone," Brown joked when asked about the possibility.



"I think the man needs a break. He doesn't stop," she continued. "He's always doing tennis or singing lessons... I think he needs a break. Maybe it's a three-hour break."

Still, Brown joked that she wasn't sure Bon Jovi could just simply be the father of the groom for the day.

As for Bon Jovi, the musician has been open about his proud approval of the young couple's engagement, telling Andy Cohen earlier this year that Brown is "wonderful."