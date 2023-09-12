Millie Bobby Brown talks wedding plans and movie adaptation ideas

London, UK - Millie Bobby Brown may be busy planning her upcoming wedding, but she's got her eye on some extra-special projects in her professional life as well!

Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her wedding planning and hopes for her debut novel in a new interview. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

While promoting her debut novel Nineteen Steps on Lorraine, the 19-year-old dished about the "exciting" process of planning the big day.

Brown, who announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in April, reiterated her desire to keep things as private as she can amid a high-profile career.

"That's really important as something my parents value, and my family value and my fiancé values," she said on Tuesday.

The Stranger Things star previously confirmed the couple has started planning the wedding but that a date for the ceremony has not been settled just yet.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brown dished on her new novel and shared that she has hopes to bring the heart-wrenching war story to the big screen.