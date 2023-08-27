Millie Bobby Brown reveals heartfelt story behind her engagement ring

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has revealed the emotional story behind the stunning ring her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi , proposed with earlier this year.

Millie Bobby Brown recently revealed her engagement ring from Jake Bongiovi originally belonged to her mother. © IMAGO / Future Image

While chatting with The Sunday Times this week, the 19-year-old shared why her engagement ring is so special to her.

As it turns out, the rock wasn't a new purchase. Instead, it had belonged to Brown's mom, Kelly.

"I've always loved that ring; it's always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake," Brown said.

Her mom had a close hand in the planning process of Bongiovi's proposal, with the Enola Holmes actor saying the two were in "cahoots" all along.

"I love that I can always keep a piece of my mom with me," she said of the ring.

Brown also dished on the early days of her romance with her 21-year-old beau.

After meeting through Instagram in 2021, she revealed she knew immediately that Bongiovi was "the one."