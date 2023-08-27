Millie Bobby Brown reveals heartfelt story behind her engagement ring
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has revealed the emotional story behind the stunning ring her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, proposed with earlier this year.
While chatting with The Sunday Times this week, the 19-year-old shared why her engagement ring is so special to her.
As it turns out, the rock wasn't a new purchase. Instead, it had belonged to Brown's mom, Kelly.
"I've always loved that ring; it's always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake," Brown said.
Her mom had a close hand in the planning process of Bongiovi's proposal, with the Enola Holmes actor saying the two were in "cahoots" all along.
"I love that I can always keep a piece of my mom with me," she said of the ring.
Brown also dished on the early days of her romance with her 21-year-old beau.
After meeting through Instagram in 2021, she revealed she knew immediately that Bongiovi was "the one."
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over fiancé Jake Bongiovi
"I was interested in him and wanted to know more. As soon as we spoke, I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," the Netflix star revealed.
Brown sweetly added that her relationship is one thing in her life she didn't need to overthink, a welcome change for the busy star.
"You can't pinpoint why; it's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with," she said.
Along with Brown's parents, Bongiovi's rockstar father, Jon Bon Jovi, and mom, Dorothea, are also over the moon about the pair's engagement.
After sharing recently that wedding planning is underway, she confirmed that the lovebirds have yet to set a date.
