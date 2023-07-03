Millie Bobby Brown enters her Lover era at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, Ohio - Millie Bobby Brown was seen at Taylor Swift 's sold-out Eras Tour concert in Cincinnati over the weekend , and she sported a heart-shaped tribute from the Lover era.

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) was seen attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday night! © Collage: Theo Wargo / SUZANNE CORDEIRO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Friday was an epic night in Ohio!

Hollywood star Millie Bobby Brown and her 21-year-old fiancé Jake Bongiovi made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show on Friday.

Best known for her breakout role as Eleven in Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, the 19-year-old actor enjoyed the show from the VIP tent at Paycor Stadium.



Sporting a bold and eye-catching look, Brown showcased her love for Tay with a pink heart around her eye, inspired by the iconic album cover of Lover.

Fans were thrilled after spotting the star and quickly took to Twitter to share their excitement.

"i just saw millie bobby brown walk by us at the cincinnati eras tour??? HELLO???" one fan hilariously wrote.

Another similarly commented, "What I wanna know is why Millie Bobby Brown chose to come to the Cincinnati show."