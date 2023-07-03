What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour shows in Cincinnati?

Cincinnati, Ohio - It's almost Taylor Swift day in Cincinnati , which means it's finally time for another round of surprise song predictions!

Taylor Swift will play two shows at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday and Saturday. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press

The 33-year-old pop star is bringing The Eras Tour to Paycor Stadium on Friday and Saturday night, and if her most recent selections were any indication, fans might be in for yet another epic acoustic set.

With four surprise songs to predict, Swifties are already busy putting together some wild theories.

Perhaps most noteworthy, there may be yet another special appearance by Aaron Dessner, as he was born in Cincinnati.

The 47-year-old musician, best known as a founding member of The National, began collaborating with Swift in 2020, and he was most heavily involved with the writing and production of folklore and evermore.

Four folklore contenders currently remain - epiphany, exile, hoax, and the current fan frontrunner, peace - but evermore may be the more likely option, as the Anti-Hero singer hasn't done a surprise song from the album since May 12 in Philadelphia.

Among the options left, Swift and Dessner would certainly thrill with happiness, right where you left me, or ivy.

As for the other picks, the Lavender Haze artist may return to an era that's also been pretty overlooked in the acoustic set recently.