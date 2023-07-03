What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour shows in Cincinnati?
Cincinnati, Ohio - It's almost Taylor Swift day in Cincinnati, which means it's finally time for another round of surprise song predictions!
The 33-year-old pop star is bringing The Eras Tour to Paycor Stadium on Friday and Saturday night, and if her most recent selections were any indication, fans might be in for yet another epic acoustic set.
With four surprise songs to predict, Swifties are already busy putting together some wild theories.
Perhaps most noteworthy, there may be yet another special appearance by Aaron Dessner, as he was born in Cincinnati.
The 47-year-old musician, best known as a founding member of The National, began collaborating with Swift in 2020, and he was most heavily involved with the writing and production of folklore and evermore.
Four folklore contenders currently remain - epiphany, exile, hoax, and the current fan frontrunner, peace - but evermore may be the more likely option, as the Anti-Hero singer hasn't done a surprise song from the album since May 12 in Philadelphia.
Among the options left, Swift and Dessner would certainly thrill with happiness, right where you left me, or ivy.
As for the other picks, the Lavender Haze artist may return to an era that's also been pretty overlooked in the acoustic set recently.
Will Taylor Swift play surprise songs from Reputation in Cincinnati?
Swift hasn't treated fans to a Reputation-era surprise song since East Rutherford on May 26, when she played Getaway Car with Jack Antonoff.
So, what are the top picks among the remaining Reputation tracks?
Call It What You Want, New Year's Day, and King of My Heart are currently the favorites.
As for other potential albums, Swift may do another Speak Now song in anticipation of Taylor's Version dropping on July 7.
Could it finally be time for Back to December at The Eras Tour?
Swifties will find out at surprise o'clock (around 10:30 EST) on Friday and Saturday, and if you're not lucky enough to be in attendance, be sure to tune into a live stream from the show!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press