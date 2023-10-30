Millie Bobby Brown shows off her fall style in new selfies

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown flaunted her fall style in a stunning new series of selfies!

Millie Bobby Brown shared two new selfies to Instagram on Sunday. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

On Sunday, the 19-year-old Stranger Things star posted two new snaps to Instagram with the caption "falling in love with fall."

In the first snap, Millie had her hair slicked back as she posed for a selfie while wearing a green jacket perfect for the autumn weather.

Her hair was down in the second photo as she rocked a tan vest and held up her new fragrance, wildly me, from her beauty brand, florence by mills.

Millie got some love from her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, in the comment section, who dropped a teary-eyed smile emoji and a red heart.

The Enola Holmes actor recently posted two more photos of herself that revealed her impressive makeup before-and-after as she used her beauty line's products to conceal a recent breakout.

Founded in 2019, florence by mills is a vegan, cruelty-free makeup and skincare brand, with Millie expanding the company beyond the beauty world with a florence by mills coffee line.