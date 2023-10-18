Millie Bobby Brown admits Stranger Things has limited her career

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown got candid about the end of Stranger Things as she opened up about her career aspirations and personal life in a tell-all new interview.

Millie Bobby Brown admitted she's looking forward to the freedom afforded by the end of Stranger Things. © Collage: IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int. & Future Image (TAG24 Edit)

The 19-year-old was crowned Woman of the Year by Glamour, speaking candidly with the outlet about her next projects, personal milestones, and more in an interview published on Monday.

Millie confessed that she isn't too sad to say goodbye to the beloved Netflix series, admitting that she feels as though it has held her back from progressing further in her career.

"Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film, and it's preventing me from creating stories that I'm passionate about," she said. "So I'm ready to say, 'Thank you, and goodbye.'"

Still, she praised the immense lessons the show has awarded in acting and affirmed that she'll keep in close touch with her co-stars long after the final cut.

With a resolution met in the WGA strike, the writers' room for Stranger Things Season 5 is back in session, but filming will have to wait until SAG-AFTRA reaches an agreement as well.

Elsewhere in the interview, Millie revealed the important influence her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, has had on helping her find her self-confidence once again.