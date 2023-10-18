Millie Bobby Brown admits Stranger Things has limited her career
New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown got candid about the end of Stranger Things as she opened up about her career aspirations and personal life in a tell-all new interview.
The 19-year-old was crowned Woman of the Year by Glamour, speaking candidly with the outlet about her next projects, personal milestones, and more in an interview published on Monday.
Millie confessed that she isn't too sad to say goodbye to the beloved Netflix series, admitting that she feels as though it has held her back from progressing further in her career.
"Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film, and it's preventing me from creating stories that I'm passionate about," she said. "So I'm ready to say, 'Thank you, and goodbye.'"
Still, she praised the immense lessons the show has awarded in acting and affirmed that she'll keep in close touch with her co-stars long after the final cut.
With a resolution met in the WGA strike, the writers' room for Stranger Things Season 5 is back in session, but filming will have to wait until SAG-AFTRA reaches an agreement as well.
Elsewhere in the interview, Millie revealed the important influence her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, has had on helping her find her self-confidence once again.
Millie Bobby Brown praises fiancé Jake Bongiovi's support
Millie told the outlet that getting married was never a "dream" of hers, instead hoping to focus more on her career and becoming a mother one day.
"I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me, and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," she explained. "So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife."
"But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.' I was like, 'Oh, I do want this.'"
The Enola Homles actor also gushed over her 21-year-old fiancé for allowing her to find her confidence again after coming out of "unhealthy" prior relationships.
"I think I was so afraid to be a strong woman in a relationship," she said. "When I met Jake, I just felt that I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him."
The young lovebirds, who announced their engagement in April, have confirmed that wedding planning is underway, but no date has been revealed yet.
